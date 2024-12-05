NCAA Modernizes Aviation Regulation Processes

Share

…Launches Air Transport e-portal

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has unveiled the Directorate of Air Transport Regulation (DATR) Electronic Portal (E-Portal), marking another major step toward modernizing aviation processes.

The launch, held at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja, was led by Acting Director-General Capt. Chris Najomo, who in his opening remarks, described the E-Portal as a single-window platform designed to modernize and streamline the processes and operations of the Directorate of Air Transport Regulations )DATR).

He emphasized its alignment with international best practices, aimed at enhancing service delivery and providing a seamless electronic interface for stakeholders in the aviation ecosystem.

Capt. Najomo underscored the portal’s potential to define a new era of digital aviation processes characterized by innovation, efficiency, competence, and productivity, calling for the adoption of the E-Portal, and highlighting its transformative impact on the aviation sector.

The E-Portal, highlighted by Director of DATR Mrs Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe, offers features like process optimization, data centralization, real-time tracking, and improved transparency, aiming to enhance efficiency, foster innovation, and improve stakeholder operations in Nigeria’s aviation sector

Key industry leaders, including the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, and the CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, commended the initiative.

Prof. Okonkwo lauded Capt. Najomo’s leadership, describing his appointment as “putting a round peg in a round hole.” noted that the E-Portal launch exemplifies the NCAA’s dedication to innovation and efficiency, significantly improving the ease of doing business in the aviation sector.

Similarly, Mr. Onyema applauded Capt. Najomo’s commitment to transparency and adherence to global aviation standards. “This initiative reflects the NCAA’s renewed dedication to fostering a business-friendly and efficient regulatory environment,” he said.

The launch of the E-Portal represents a landmark achievement for the NCAA, solidifying its position as a forward-thinking regulator in Nigeria’s aviation industry.

