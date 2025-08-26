NCAA Launches First SERVICOM Integrated Service Charter

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday launched its first SERVICOM Integrated Service Charter, aimed at improving transparency, accountability, and service delivery in the aviation sector.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barr. Festus Keyamo, said the initiative reflects NCAA’s commitment to delivering world-class services to stakeholders while supporting the Federal Government’s reform agenda. Represented by Mrs. Adediji Francisca F., Acting Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement at the Ministry, Keyamo said the milestone aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to enhance service delivery across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, with SERVICOM serving as the foundation of citizen-centred service. He noted that the Charter sets clear service standards and performance benchmarks to enhance customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce Nigeria’s reputation in global aviation.

Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, described the launch as a public covenant between the NCAA and the public. Represented by Capt. Donald Spiff, Director of Operations, Licensing, and Training, he said the Integrated Service Charter is more than a document; it is a public promise of transparency, accountability, and excellence in services. According to Najomo, the Charter clearly outlines the services provided by the NCAA, applicable costs, delivery timelines, and a structured feedback mechanism through customer satisfaction surveys.

He reaffirmed NCAA’s commitment to ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, adding that the Service Charter and Service Level Agreements developed by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council are critical to achieving that goal.

“In aviation, precision and trust are non-negotiable. By integrating service standards with a clear feedback system, we are raising the bar for customer service while creating a platform for continuous improvement,” he said.

In his welcome address, NCAA’s SERVICOM Nodal Officer, Isiyaku Shok Jok, highlighted the Authority’s achievements in service delivery, noting it was named the Most Improved Parastatal SERVICOM Unit in 2023. He said NCAA scored 75 percent in the 2024 SERVICOM assessment and also won multiple recognitions, including “SERVICOM Works Here,” acknowledgment of the DG’s commitment to citizen-focused service delivery, and recognition of himself as the Best Performing Nodal Officer for Parastatal SERVICOM Units.

The launch underscores NCAA’s pledge to prioritize customer satisfaction and operational excellence across Nigeria’s aviation sector.