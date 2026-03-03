NCAA Lauds Zamfara Governor Over Progress Of Gusau Airport Project

The Director of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Ahmad Abba, has commended Governor Dauda Lawal for the remarkable progress recorded in the ongoing construction of Gusau Airport.

The commendation was made during an official visit to the project site in Gusau, where Abba was welcomed and conducted around the airport facilities by the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Lawal Barau Bungudu.

During the tour, the NCAA Director expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and the steady pace of development. He noted that the level of compliance with aviation standards and the professionalism demonstrated at the site are encouraging and reflective of the state government’s strong commitment to infrastructure development.

He further praised the dedication, effective supervision, and unwavering commitment of the Commissioner and the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in ensuring that the project meets all required national aviation standards. According to him, the progress achieved so far indicates that the airport project is on the right track toward successful completion and operational readiness.

The inspection visit was attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Haruna Dikko Gusau; the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Arc. Ibrahim Musa Agigi; Directors of the Ministry; and other top government officials, who received the delegation and provided necessary technical clarifications.

The NCAA Director also assured the Zamfara State Government of the Authority’s continued support, guidance, and cooperation to ensure that the airport attains full operational status in line with established aviation regulations.

The Zamfara State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure reiterated its commitment to delivering quality infrastructure projects that will stimulate economic growth, attract investment, and enhance connectivity within and beyond the state.