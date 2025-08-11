NCAA: Kwam 1’s Airport Conduct Amounts To Terrorism In Most Climes

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mike Achimugu, has said disrupting an aircraft from taking off is considered an act of terrorism.

Achimugu was speaking on the unruly conduct of Wasiu Ayinde, popular Fuji musician also known as KWAM 1, during an interview on Arise TV yesterday. The NCAA official said passengers are expected to show respect and comply with airport officials at all times. “Your first responsibility at the airport is to respect and obey instructions from the officials on ground.

The passenger (KWAM 1) has not done that,” he said. “What he did in most climes is considered terrorism. You cannot stop an aircraft from taking off. There is nothing that excuses it.”

The NCAA spokesperson said investigations would determine how the musician gained access to the point where the incident occurred, adding that everybody found culpable will be duly punished. He said the probe would require collaboration among aviation agencies, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Aviation Security Service (AVSEC), and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

“Did the air traffic control clear the pilot to fly seeing that it was not safe for her to proceed? All of these questions will be answered during the course of the investigation,” Achimugu added. On August 7, the NCAA petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to investigate the incident involving ValueJet airline and KWAM 1.

The authority said during a scheduled ValueJet flight VK201, the Fuji singer was allegedly involved in actions that violated the Nigerian civil aviation regulations. Ayinde has also been placed on a no-fly list, pending the outcome of the full investigation.