NCAA Issues New Enhanced Operations Specifications To Current AOC Holders

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued enhanced Air Operator Certificate (AOC) Operations Specifications (Op.Specs) to all current AOC holders.

A statement signed and made available to journalists on Sunday evening by the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Musa Nuhu, said the Authority considered it imperative to issue the new Op.Specs to all current AOC holders with the validity of the previous AOC and Op.Specs retained.

This directive which was contained in an All 0perator Letter referenced NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/370 dated 18th August 2023 was said to be applicable to all AOC holders certificated by the Authority.

Part of the statement reads: “It will be recalled that NCAA published the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 which came into effect on 10th July 2023 and subsection 9.1.1.7 of Nig. CARs Part 9, the NCAA redesigned the layout and format of the Operations Specifications associated with the AOC.

“These new and enhanced multi-paged Op.Specs contain the authorizations, conditions, limitations, and approvals issued by the Authority in accordance with the standards which are applicable to operations and maintenance conducted by the AOC holder.

“In view of the above directive, all AOC holders are required to electronically complete the appropriate pages of the attached Op. Specs and return same to the NCAA via only email addresses indicated below on or before 23rd August 2023:

Chairman, Flight Standards Group (FSG), Engr. Godwin Balang – godwin.balang @ncaa.gov.ng

DOLTS, Capt. Ibrahim Dambazau – ibrahim.dambazau@ncaa.gov.ng

DAWS, Engr. Gbolahan Abatan – gbolahan.abatan@ncaa.gov.ng

“The Authority wishes to enjoin all current Air Operator Certificate (AOC) holders to comply accordingly.”