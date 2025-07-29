NCAA, ICAO Begin Workshop On USAP –CMA

In a renewed effort to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation security framework, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), has commenced a fiveday national quality control workshop for the Universal Security Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA).

The technical workshop, which kicked off on July 21, 2025, at the NCAA’s Lagos Regional Office, aims to sharpen the country’s Aviation Security (AVSEC) oversight system by addressing audit findings and enhancing quality control mechanisms through global best practices.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo— represented by the NCAA Lagos Regional Manager, Olubukola Terriba—described the workshop as a strategic response to gaps identified during the ICAO USAP-CMA audit conducted in March 2024.

The training is designed to enable stakeholders to develop actionable strategies to improve the outcomes of ICAO’s security audit.

This includes strengthening quality control measures, managing AVSEC-related crises more efficiently, and ensuring all aviation security measures are grounded in comprehensive risk assessment,” Capt. Najomo noted.

Also speaking at the event, ICAO’s AVSEC Regional Officer for West and Central Africa, Mr. Ademola Oladele, underscored the significance of ICAO’s continued technical support to the NCAA.

He emphasised Nigeria’s growing aviation profile and the critical role of robust AVSEC oversight in safeguarding international civil aviation.

“Nigeria is among the most active aviation hubs on the continent. Strengthening its aviation security capabilities is not just a national priority, but a regional necessity,” Oladele remarked.

The workshop attracted key AVSEC stakeholders, including the NCAA’s AVSEC Director, Dr. Ben Omogo, representatives from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), commercial airlines, and technical staff from the NCAA AVSEC department.

The training is expected to culminate in strengthened national compliance with ICAO Annexe 17 standards and a more proactive posture in aviation security risk management and audit readiness.