NCAA Holds Indoctrination Training For New Flight Standard Group Officers

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has commenced a five-day intensive indoctrination training programme for the first batch of the newly recruited officers into the Flight Standards Group (FSG).

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, noted that the indoctrination programme, together with several in-house training programmes conducted so far, is a testament to NCAA Management’s priority on staff development and technical proficiency across the FSG directorates, which must be staffed with highly skilled and qualified professionals as the technical backbone of the NCAA.

Najomo stated that the FSG Indoctrination is a mandatory programme designed to satisfy the requirements of Training Category One under the NCAA Inspector Training System (ITS), and urged participants to remain attentive, engage actively, and fully utilise the opportunity to deepen their professional competence.

The Director, Airworthiness and Chairman of the FSG, Engr. Godwin Balang expressed profound appreciation to Capt. Najomo for his consistent support and active participation in all indoctrination programmes, assuring the group’s commitment to professionalism and excellence in the discharge of its regulatory responsibilities.

The Director of Human Resources and Administration, Dr. Anastasia Gbem, “underscored the enormous responsibility of the NCAA as the sole regulator of civil aviation in Nigeria, noting that the Authority has recorded significant milestones in the most recent years owing to the exemplary Najomo’s leadership.