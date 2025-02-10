NCAA Hinges Nigeria’s Aviation Future On Transparent Procurement System

Share

The Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt Chris Najomo has stated that the future of Nigeria’s aviation sector depends on the agency’s ability to implement a procurement system that is efficient, transparent, and aligned with global best practices.

Speaking on the sidelines of a symposium on procurement processes, Najomo, represented by the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, NCAA, Mr. Godwin Balang, noted that the sector playeda crucial role in achieving national objectives, including economic prosperity, infrastructural development, and good governance.

He stated this in line with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) due process and world best practices towards optimal performance held in Lagos on Thursday.

He reiterated that the aviation sector played a pivotal role in achieving these national objectives, adding that the agency’s procurement processes must be efficient, transparent, and revenue-driven to support this vision.

The symposium serves as a vital platform to align our procurement strategies with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) guidelines, international best practices, and the overarching national vision.

He further stated that at the heart of this vision is Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to reposition Nigeria for economic prosperity, infrastructural development, and good governance.

Najomo disclosed that in the aviation sector, procurement decisions affect airport infrastructure, air navigation services, safety regulations, and operational efficiency.

Director, of Corporate Services of NCAA, Rebecca Aghadinazu, hinted that the delay in the immediate startup of the procurement process of capital projects in any fiscal year was majorly a result of a poor understanding of the approved procurement process by various participants in the procurement activities.

