NCAA Halts Planned Union Strike, Demands A Week To Sort Face-off

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has intervened in the planned strike by Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector billed to have commenced yesterday. The CAA in its intervention asked for a week extension on the matter so that it can address the issues raised by the initiators of the action, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

The union, as confirmed by General Secretary, Ocheme Aba, has asked members to stay action on the strike, which was expected to commence yesterday afternoon. The union said it has been on the issue for over two years.

The NCAA in a letter, NCAA/DGCA/8/16/637, signed August 15, by the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt Musa S Nuhu, noted the union’s notice of withdrawal of service, but provided a counter offer, which read: “Your letter of August 3, 2023, on the above subject matter refers.

The Authority seeks your indulgence to postpone the withdrawal of services by the private security firms at the nation’s airports, scheduled to start on August 16. “This will create an opportunity for the Authority to intervene in this dispute with a view to finding lasting solutions to the issues raised by NUATE.

A meeting will be called with the union, private security firms, and the airlines. “You may wish to note the precarious situation of the aviation industry as such we must all collaborate to avoid making matters worse for stakeholders.”