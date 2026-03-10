NCAA Grants Air Operator Certificate To Enugu Air To Commence Scheduled Flight Operations

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday, at its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, issued an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Enugu Air, authorizing the airline to commence scheduled flight operations.

Speaking at the certificate presentation ceremony, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Chris Najomo, described the development as a significant milestone, noting that the Authority has been working to make the certification process more efficient while ensuring operators meet all required standards.

While commending the airline for successfully completing the certification process, he urged Enugu Air to maintain strict compliance with safety and operational standards. Capt. Najomo warned that any lapse in standards could result in the revocation of the certification, emphasizing that the issuance of the AOC marks a critical step in strengthening Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector.

He also commended the NCAA technical team and the airline’s management for their dedication throughout the certification process, which involved operational demonstrations, documentation reviews, and multiple evaluation stages.

Responding on behalf of the airline, Capt. Tolu Ita described the certification as a “dream come true,” expressing gratitude to the NCAA for its guidance and oversight throughout the meticulous process.

In attendance from the NCAA were the Director of Airworthiness Standards, Engr. Godwin Balang; Director of Operations, Licensing and Training Standards, Capt. Donald Spiff; Director of Air Transport Regulation, Mrs. Olayinka Babaoye-Iriobe; Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr. Olufemi Odukoya; and other senior officers.

Representatives of the airline and the Enugu State Government included the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Obi Ozor, and the Board Chairman of Enugu Air, Mr. Richard Agu.