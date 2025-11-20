NCAA Fines Qatar Airways N5m For Violating Passengers’ Rights

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday slammed a fine of N5million on Qatar Airways for violating consumer rights.

In a statement, the agency said letters of investigation (LOI) written to the airline over other cases may lead to further sanctions if not treated satisfactorily.

According to the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Michael Achimugu, the NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders in the aviation sector.

He said on his X handle: “Glad to announce that, today, the NCAA has sanctioned Qatar Airways to the tune of N5 million as a penalty for consumer protection-related infractions.

In addition, the letters of investigation (LOI) written to the airline over other cases may lead to further sanctions if not treated satisfactorily. “As always, the NCAA is committed to protecting the rights of all stakeholders.”