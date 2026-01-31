NCAA Directs Airlines to Provide Special Needs Assistance

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reiterated its directive to all domestic airlines operating in Nigeria to ensure full compliance with provisions for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRM) and passengers with disabilities by incorporating a mandatory Special Needs/Assistance request feature on their ticket reservation systems.

NCAA re-echoed its directive to the domestic airlines on the matter in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Michael Achimugu on behalf of the Director-General, Civil Aviation.

Part of the statement reads: “The Authority recalls its earlier correspondence with Reference No. NCAA/CPD/585/1/22 dated 13 April 2022, which directed all domestic airlines to conspicuously place on their online ticket reservation platforms a mandatory field, box, or column through which passengers may request assistance or give advance notice of special needs prior to ticket purchase.

“This requirement is further reinforced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, Part 19.12.3.1, which mandates that during reservation, airlines, travel agents, and tour operators shall: