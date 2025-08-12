NCAA DG Advises Relevant Stakeholders To Promote Aviation Sector

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, has advised relevant Stakeholders in the aviation industry to work towards building an enviable aviation sector in Africa.

Najomo, who was represented by Engineer Godwin Balang, Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, was speaking at Enugu on Tuesday during a two-day training and capacity building workshop which brought together regulators, industry professionals, and global experts to tackle pressing challenges in compliance, resilience, and corporate diplomacy.

The training was organised by the International Centre for Protocol and Diplomacy UK (ICPD) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), supported by Nigerian consultancy Nick Peace Ltd.

A statement issued to newsmen by Honourable Patricia Kenneth-Divine, Director, International Centre for Protocol and Diplomacy, it stated that:

“The Authority’s vision is not merely to enforce compliance but to inspire a compliance culture rooted in sound ethics, proactive governance, and adaptive leadership.

Hon. Patricia Kenneth-Divine echoed this vision: “This is a pivotal moment for aviation in Africa. Our goal is to build bridges between nations, industries, and ideas.”

Delivering her welcome address, Dr. Aghadinazu Rebecca, Director of Corporate Services at NCAA, who stated that “Aviation is constantly shaped by global events, evolving technologies, and complex regulatory demands added that “through this training, we aim to deepen understanding of corporate governance, enhance compliance culture, and position Nigeria as a resilient aviation hub in Africa and beyond.”

The keynote address by Her Excellency Amb. Saroja Sirisena, Advisory Board member of ICPD and former Sri Lankan High Commissioner to the UK, highlighted the critical role of corporate diplomacy in fostering stakeholder trust and navigating global challenges.

The ICPD-NCAA partnership, supported by Nick Peace Ltd’s exceptional coordination, set the stage for a transformative dialogue on the future of air travel.

Dr. Chidi Maduka and Ms Chidera Okonji provided insights into managing global events and crises, corporate ethics, and equipping participants with tools to navigate a complex industry.

Mr Emeka Mba, CEO AFIA TV, Fmr. DG National Broadcasting Service, who spoke on Corporate Diplomacy, Effective Communication and Stakeholder Engagement, while Julius Lambert Nyananyo, Founder and Lead Consultant, St. Lambert Consult Ltd, Protocol Consultant, Public Relations, spoke on Protocol and Compliance in Air Travel.

Themed “Navigating Global Events, Corporate Ethics, and Ensuring Compliance and Resilience in Air Travel”, the event, held to celebrate NCAA’s 25th anniversary, marked a transformative moment for Africa’s aviation sector.

The programme also celebrated the transformative leadership of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), whose bold reforms have revitalised Nigeria’s aviation sector, strengthening safety, compliance, and global competitiveness.

The programme covered cutting-edge topics, from global thought leaders, like. Jean-Luc Meier, Founder of SRC Strategic Relations Counselling, shared best practices in corporate diplomacy, while Helen Ejiro, Head of International Relations at the African School of Value and Leadership, highlighted AI’s role in predictive analytics and real-time monitoring.