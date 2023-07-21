NCAA Deepens Probe Into Contaminated Aviation Fuel

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Director-General Musa Nuhu has said the body has deepened its investigation into the recent incident of contaminated jet fuel. According to him, aviation fuel quality breach has dire consequences and is multifaceted, international in nature, and not limited to scheduled airlines alone.

Nuhu said these yesterday in Abuja during a meeting with all Domestic/International Operators, Aviation Fuel Suppliers, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The meeting was held both physically and virtually.

The DG, who chaired the meeting, said fuel contamination is “outside the purview of the aviation ecosystem that is why we have engaged the regulator of the downstream sector. We have been in consultation with the NMDPRA because they certify all the oil companies in Nigeria.”

He said the collaboration became imperative because of the noticed gaps due to a lack of deliberate collaboration be- tween the NCAA, NMD- PRA, and FAAN on fuel quality monitoring. He further noted that the NCAA, FAAN, NMD- PRA, NSIB, airliners, pilots, fuel deport operators, aircraft maintenance officers and other stakeholders would be part of a committee that will be set up to ensure the aviation fuel quality is constant.

Nuhu said: “All facets of the aviation fuel ecosystem must be investigated to arrive at the true situation. The investigation is not necessarily to indict anyone, but to strengthen safety in the aviation industry.” The NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer Farouk Ahmed said they are not treating the issue with levity as they have launched an investigation into the matter.