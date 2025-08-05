NCAA Debuts Enlightenment Campaign

An enlightenment campaign on the history and activities of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) debuted on Saturday, August 2, 2025 as part of the celebrated Radio Link programme on Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria(FRCN.)

According to Mr. Chris Aligbe, the Chief Executive of Penguin Media Limited, the campaign on the network programme will be highly informational aimed at providing air travellers and the larger public on the roles and activities of the sole civil aviation regulator, addresses some of the complaints of the air travelling public and educates them on their rights and obligations as air travellers.

Though NCAA was established in 1999, it became autonomous in 2006 when then President Olusegun Obasanjo assented to the Civil Aviation Bill 2006 passed by the National Assembly. The Director General of NCAA is Captain Chris Najoma.