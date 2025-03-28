NCAA Committed To Implementation Of Safety Programme – Najomo

Share

The Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, has assured that the agency is fully committed to implementing the State Safety Programme (SSP) for Nigeria.

Najomo gave this assurance on Friday during the closing ceremony of the ICAO-West and Central Africa (WACAF) Regional Office of the African and Indian Ocean (AFI) Region Plan-State Safety Programme (SSP) Assistance Mission to Nigeria.

The meeting, which was held from March 24 to 28, 2025, took place at the NCAA corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The SSP is an integrated set of regulations and activities aimed at improving safety in civil aviation. It is mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is unique to each member State.

The programme ensures the effectiveness of safety performance elements and addresses identified aviation safety risks.

Najomo said that the assistance mission had helped Nigeria identify and address gaps in its draft SSP document.

He said, “Nigeria had initiated its SSP processes and made tremendous progress towards full implementation.

“The country has published the safety management regulations in Part 20 of the Nig. CARs developed the draft SSP manual, the draft National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP), and several guidance materials for both the industry and CAA inspectors on the assessment and continuous surveillance of service providers’ Safety Management Systems (SMS).”

Najomo also acknowledged the contributions of Sonia Freitas, Regional Officer for Safety Implementation at the WACAF Office, who reviewed Nigeria’s Gap Analysis and SSP Implementation Plan in line with ICAO Annex 19 requirements.

She provided further guidance to the NCAA and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on the steps needed to achieve full SSP implementation.

Additionally, the Executive Director of BAGASOO, Jailza Sylvia, assisted in outlining procedures to be included in required documentation for the successful execution of the SSP.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr., emphasized that the assistance mission underscored regional commitment and a strengthened resolve to enhance aviation safety across Africa.

“This partnership is a testament to the power of collective efforts in addressing the complex challenges of our industry. The NSIB, in close collaboration with the NCAA, will diligently address the findings and recommendations arising from this mission,” Badeh said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

