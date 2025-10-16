NCAA Clarifies Kalu’s Comments On Alleged Shortcomings Of Pilots

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has clarified recent comments made by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the floor of the Senate, regarding alleged inadequacies in pilot training, substance use among flight crew, and perceived lapses in the Authority’s oversight responsibilities.

In a statement personally signed and sent to journalists, Capt. Chris Najomo, Director General of the NCAA, disagreed with Senator Kalu’s claims that some pilots and crew members were involved in substance abuse and that the regulatory body failed to act.

According to Najomo, “Contrary to the impression created, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority maintains a rigorous and internationally recognised system for certifying and monitoring the medical and professional fitness of all pilots operating in Nigeria.

“No pilot is permitted to operate a Nigerian-registered aircraft without both a valid pilot licence and a current medical certificate, as required by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 8.4.1.4,” he explained.

He noted that holders of Commercial Pilot Licences (CPL) and Airline Transport Pilot Licences (ATPL) must possess a valid Class 1 Medical Certificate before they are allowed to operate, in line with Nig. CARs 2.3.5.1 and 2.3.7.1.

Najomo stated that these certificates are issued only after comprehensive aero-medical evaluations conducted by NCAA-Authorised Aviation Medical Examiners (AAMEs), with final approval by in-house assessors.

“The scope of these examinations is extensive, covering cardiovascular, neurological, psychological, metabolic, respiratory, and visual assessments,” he said, adding that regulations prohibit the issuance of medical certificates to anyone suffering from a condition that could compromise flight safety.

He further explained that medical certificates are valid for twelve months for pilots under 40 years and six months for those aged 40 and above, after which a fresh round of medical tests is required for renewal.

“In addition, Nig. CARs Part 8.5.1.5 explicitly prohibits any crew member from acting as flight crew within eight hours after consuming alcohol or while using any psychoactive substance that could affect alertness or performance,” Najomo said.

He also disclosed that NCAA conducts on-the-spot alcohol or drug testing when there is reasonable suspicion of intoxication, as well as random and unannounced testing, with results admissible as legal evidence.

“Beyond the medical certification process, NCAA inspectors conduct daily ramp inspections at airports nationwide, verifying crew licences, medical certificates, and fitness for duty. Any irregularity is immediately addressed,” he said.

Najomo cited a recent example where, in August 2025, the NCAA suspended the licence of a ValueJet pilot for initiating departure procedures without proper clearance, demonstrating the Authority’s zero-tolerance approach to safety breaches.

“It is therefore inaccurate to suggest that pilots operate under the influence of substances or without adequate checks,” the NCAA DG emphasised. “Our processes are thorough and consistent with global standards prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”

He added that Nigeria’s aviation oversight system has consistently met ICAO’s Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) requirements, placing the country among those maintaining effective safety supervision systems.

Addressing Kalu’s claim that modern aircraft can take off and land automatically, Najomo clarified that while many aircraft are equipped with advanced autopilot and autoland systems, take-offs are entirely manual, and autoland functions are only used under specific conditions and pilot supervision.

“Nigeria does not currently have any airport certified for Category III (CAT III) operations, which are required for fully automatic landings in low-visibility conditions. Therefore, all landings within Nigerian airspace are manually executed by pilots,” he clarified.

Najomo reaffirmed that the NCAA remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety through continuous inspections, random testing, enforcement actions, and strict adherence to ICAO provisions.

“The safety of air transport operations in Nigeria remains paramount and uncompromised. The NCAA will never tolerate any act that endangers public confidence in the aviation system,” he stated.

“The concerns expressed by the Distinguished Senator are duly noted; however, they do not reflect the factual state of regulatory practice in Nigeria’s aviation sector. The NCAA remains open to constructive engagement with the National Assembly and all stakeholders to strengthen the safety, security, and global reputation of Nigeria’s air transport industry.