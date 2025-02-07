NCAA Changes Policy On Men In Women’s Sports After Trump’s Executive Order

Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has announced that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has officially changed its policy, banning men from participating in women’s sports.

The decision, according to the statement issued by President Trump, came after he signed an Executive Order addressing towards that effect.

In a statement shared on his social media platform on Friday, Trump described the policy change as a monumental step toward protecting women’s sports.

“Exciting news! Due to my Executive Order, which I proudly signed yesterday, the NCAA has officially changed their policy of allowing men in Women’s Sports – IT IS NOW BANNED!” he wrote.

Trump expressed his pride in leading the effort to “save women’s sports,” emphasizing that men should never have been allowed to compete against women.

He further urged the Olympics Committee to adopt a similar approach, arguing that the policy aligns with common sense and reflects the will of the American people.

The change comes amid ongoing debates about the participation of transgender athletes in sports, with discussions centered on balancing inclusivity and competitive fairness.

While the NCAA has yet to issue an official statement confirming Trump’s claim, the announcement is expected to have significant ramifications for sports organizations at all levels.

