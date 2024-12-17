NCAA Boss: Aviation Holds Potential For Economic Transformation

Share

The Acting Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, has said Nigeria’s aviation sector holds great potential for driving economic transformation, connecting communities, and promoting regional integration.

The benefits of these efforts, he said, were already evident with the country’s improved ranking on the Aviation Working Group’s Cape Town Convention Compliance Index, which he said is a testament to the progress.

He noted that the aviation regulatory body would ensure the full implementation of the Cape Town Convention, hinting that the agreement and the Aircraft Protocol, when carried out, would strengthen Nigeria’s aviation sector and align it with best practice global standards.

Speaking on the sideline of a conference on Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment and the Protocol on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment’ in Abuja at the weekend, he said the CTC offered immense opportunities in enhancing aviation financing, safeguarding creditor rights, and fostering a more predictable and sustainable legal environment for the country’s industry.

He said: “The theme of this conference underscores the importance of the Cape Town Convention and its Aircraft Protocol as essential instruments for promoting growth, stability, and resilience in the aviation industry.”

Najomo commended the vision of the President, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, for their visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to the growth of the sector adding that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda prioritizes economic development, innovation, and global competitiveness.

Najomo said: “The Cape Town Convention aligns seamlessly with this agenda, offering a pathway to modernising our aviation sector and ensuring its contribution to Nigeria’s prosperity.

Outlining the key objectives of the Cape Town Convention, he said it would streamline aircraft transactions and facilitate assets-based financing: simplifies the process of buying, selling, and leasing aircraft on an international scale, protecting creditors’ rights and ensuring the enforceability of interests in mobile equipment, the Convention encourages investment and reduces the cost of financing.

Listing other benefits, he said: “It will improve legal consistency and International Registry: The Convention establishes a centralised electronic registry for registering interests, offering transparency and public notice.

It also harmonises the treatment of security interests across participating nations, further ensuring repossession and recovery rights for lessors and lenders in case of defaults.

“It will promote Industry Standards, and align national regulations with global best practices, supporting the aviation industry’s growth and stability. fostering confidence among international investors and financiers.”

He reaffirmed NCAA’s commitment to implementing the Cape Town Convention to its fullest potential. To support the Minister’s efforts, the NCAA issued an Advisory Circular dated October 16th, 2024 to provide information and guidance on the civil aviation regulatory requirements and procedures for recording and cancellation of de-registration of aircraft and exporting aircraft, including aircraft objects located in Nigeria, for purposes of any export remedies.

He said: “As we embark on these discussions, let us remain focused on our shared vision of excellence. Together, we can build a resilient, competitive, and globally recognized aviation sector that reflects the aspirations of our Great Nation, Nigeria.”

The CTC Practice Direction was signed by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Many stakeholders have expressed joy with the CTC Practice Direction and lauded the Federal Government for taking the Cape Town Convention treaty a notch further saying it would help the airlines to acquire more aircraft, reduce the high premium on insurance for leased aircraft and generally revitalize the sector.

