The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has said the popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, will be blacklisted for six months for his conduct at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, made this disclosure at a press briefing on Thursday, August 7.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) disclosed that the 68-year-old musician attempted to board a ValueJet Airlines flight to Lagos on Monday with an “Unidentified liquid substance,” allegedly disregarding warnings from aviation security (AVSEC) and the flight captain.

In reaction to the development, the agency said, NCAA is currently writing to the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to initiate legal proceedings against the musician.

“What I must assure the general public is that everybody involved in this will be brought to book.

“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months from flying in Nigeria.

“Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody. These rules are global. There is nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger.

“So, we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice.