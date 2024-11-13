NCAA Bans Pilots, Crew Flying For 2 Airlines

Share

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a critical directive that prohibits licensed flight crew members from conducting cross-crew operations for multiple airlines.

Captain Chris Najomo, the Acting Director General of Civil Aviation, signed this order, referenced as DGCA/26/24, and directed it to all Nigerian aircraft operators.

In this context, cross crew operations involve pilots performing flights for more than one airline, which, according to the NCAA, increases safety risks due to differing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and training requirements.

Following recent NCAA surveillance, this directive, effective from November 11, 2024, addresses findings that pilots have operated flights for multiple airlines without authorised consideration.

Consequently, the NCAA aims to mitigate potential safety threats arising from inconsistent operational standards. This unauthorised practice, known as “pilot sharing,” relies on simulator proficiency checks and endorsements to justify work across multiple carriers.

However, the NCAA asserts that conducting crosscrew operations compromises operational safety standards. This, thus, poses a legal risk under Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations.

The NCAA clarified that specific operators exclusively use its approved Flight Simulator Training Devices (FSTDs). Each training device aligns with an individual airline’s SOPs and operational guidelines.

When pilots work for multiple airlines, they bypass these tailored protocols, risking compliance and safety standards within each airline. By disregarding distinct operator requirements, cross-crew operations violate regulatory mandates and potentially endanger lives.

Najomo emphasised that the NCAA will enforce strict measures against any airline or licensed pilot violating this directive’s terms. Sanctions under Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations will apply, as the NCAA seeks to preserve the industry’s regulatory integrity.

“Simulator renewals will now be restricted exclusively to each pilot’s designated operator,” Najomo stated, highlighting the NCAA’s firm enforcement stance.

He further underscored that the NCAA remains committed to maintaining the highest safety standards within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The NCAA leaves no ambiguity with this directive: it expects pilots to uphold airline-specific safety standards without exception.

Furthermore, it will treat any unauthorised pilot sharing or cross-crew operations as regulatory breaches. This is subject to judicial procedures and severe penalties.

This move aims to ensure that Nigerian aviation retains the rigor and uniformity critical for safe air travel. Experts who spoke to New Telegraph that it is a rarity to have a pilot fly for two airlines at the same time, saying that the NCAA regulations do not permit that.

A former Assistant Secretary-General of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), Alhaji Mohammed Tukur, said that the aviation regulatory body must have gotten a hint of a few people doing that or about to do that.

He said: “Whenever this happens, the NCAA reserves the right to cease the licence of the pilot because this is against safety rules and cannot be condoned. It is a rarity in our sector. Aviation is not like a car. It sounds very impossible to do that.”

