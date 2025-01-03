NCAA At 25:  Group Lauds Acting DG’s Outstanding Performance In Office

Share

Centre for Leadership Excellence and Transparency (CELT) has lauded the outstanding and superlative performance of Captain Chris Ona Najomo, the Acting Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

In a statement issued by it Executive Director, Dr Gabriel Itodo, the group urges President Ahmed Tinubu to confirm his appointment.

According to Itodo, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority is a very fundamental Agency of government, saddled with the responsibility of regulating the aviation sector in Nigeria, with twenty (20) airports and many regulated airstrips and heliports; 23 active domestic airlines; 554 licensed pilots; 913 licensed engineers and 1700 cabin personnel.

Noting that, Nigeria being Africa’s most populous country is an important destination for over 22 foreign carriers, and currently has Bilateral Air Services Agreements with over 78 countries.

They argued that such a large and onerous responsibility demands a person of Captain Chris’ standing, pedigree and established tested and confirmed track record of performance.

Describing Captain Ona as a game changer, the group noted that to effectively tackle all the onerous responsibilities, he deliberately set in motion a very formidable working team of directors in the following areas ICT, Audit, Servicom, Information and Com. Technology, Audit Department, Other Directorates include, Directorate of Airworthiness Standard (DAWS), Directorate Operations, Licensing & Training Standards (DOLTS), Aerodrome & Airspace Standards (DAAS), Directorate of Air Transport, Regulation (DATR), Directorate of Aviation Security (DAS), Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection (DPA/CP), Directorate of Finance and Accounts (DFA), Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR&A), Directorate of Corporate Service (DCS), Directorate Legal Services/ Company Secretary (DLS/CS), and Directorate Special Duties (DSD).

In a fresh start upon assumption of office barely months ago, the NCAA Director General accordingly, commenced the Registration of Aviation Fuel Suppliers, Renewal of Air Transport Licence (ATL), Renewal of Airline Operating Permit (AOP), Renewal of Permit for Aerial Aviation Services (PAAS) and Renewal of Air Travel Organizers’ Licence, all key components which will assist to both mitigate against inefficiency in service delivery as well as accelerate effectiveness and reliability in achieving the Renewed Hope Initiative of President Bola Tinubu as well as the Ministerial 5-point agenda.

They are of the opinion that, his unprecedented achievements in air safety records, and introduction of various innovations and reformations in the aviation sector are eloquent testimonies of his determination and doggedness.

To them, it is his demonstration of such extraordinary and exemplary leadership that earned him instant recognition, several accolades and numerous awards including; ‘Icon of Diligent in Service’’ by the West African Youth Parliament (WAYP), an apex youth organization that spans 16 West African countries, ‘’Aviation Icon of the Year’’ given by Nigeria Most Influential Award (NMIA) 2024, ‘’Award in Strategic Leadership and Impact’’ given by the National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAATE), reinforcing the fact that he is an outstanding enigma and performer Par Excellence.

The group also lauded his deliberate and ambitious leadership which has provided improved aviation infrastructural facilities at the airports’ including state-of-the-art navigational aids, modern weather forecasting equipment and highly skilled manpower to ensure the safety and comfort of the flying public.

In the area of coordination and collaboration with the various directors, The group gave Capt. Nojomo a clean bill, noting that he has not only effectively implemented his various mandates but has changed the workplace ambience, boosting the morale of the workforce and greatly enhancing improved productivity.

Eulogizing further, they pointed at the payment of backlog of housing arrears to all staff, which accumulated for upward of ten years period, he vigorously tackled staff stagnation issues, leading to inter-directorate deployment to open up bottlenecks in the structure, and subsequent promotion of stagnated staff from GL.14 to GL.15, and the clearance of the huge backlog of relocation allowance due to staff consequent upon the movement of the NCAA headquarters from Lagos to Abuja as part of his achievements aimed at boosting the morale of the staff.

“A highly dynamic down-to-earth leader, Najomo operates an open-door policy and robust labour relations, as he hosts regular engagement either formally or informally with the NCAA unions aimed at confidence-building, dialogue, peace and stability in the workforce.

These deliberate efforts have led to the establishment of the “Staff Recognition and Reward Award”, an innovation which aims at celebrating and giving awards of recognition to deserving staff.

“This singular development has spurred the workforce leading to improved dedication and enhanced productivity of the staff.” they stated.

stressing further that, Nojomo also inaugurated committees to review the NCAA Scheme of Service and Staff Conditions of Service as part of improved staff welfare, with a view to ensuring a better working conditions forthe staff of the Agency, while ensuring the delivery of the Indoctrination Course for the personnel in DAWS, DOLTS, DAAS and Legal and the outstanding mandatory Courses for FSG personnel at BON Hotel, Kano. Believing that all these actions have enhanced competency and motivation within the middle cadre management staff.

Describing Capt. Nojomo was a transparent and honest leader in line with the Zero-tolerance corruption of President Tinubu’s administration, they stated that he created both the Project Monitoring and Contract Evaluation Unit (PMCEU), and the Quality Assurance Department (QAD), so as to ensure probity and transparency and also promote compliance with technical and non-technical policies and procedures within and in the execution of NCAA’s projects.

The statement further reads, “His approach ensures that operators thrive while passengers enjoy safety and reliability, in a renewed sense of purpose and efficiency and robust international engagements and practical demonstrations of compliance to International Aviation safety standards which has compelled the respect of the international community.

He has judiciously followed up with the inauguration of a committee to draft the Authority’s first Quality Assurance document and also engaged with foreign airlines in collaboration with the FCCPC and NANTA to ensure the unblocking of lower inventory fares and cheaper fares and the commencement of the Lagos-London operations by Air Peace.

Capt. Nojomo has also initiated a complete re-evaluation of all holders of Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) with adherence to the terms and conditions of their permits.

He also created a dedicated unit for the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) which will drive the growth of the RPAS industry, as well as institute a simplified certification process as a derivative of the ease-of-doing business policy, the statement added.

A highly skilled and proficient disciplinarian, the enthused that Capt. Chris, insistence on Service providers to meet up with the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) requirement certification and those unable to meet up are summarily excluded from the sector has entrenched sanity in the industry.

They itemized other reforms to include; a reduction of the total time for certifications, aircraft registrations and provision of technical services, and also enhancement of the publication of the list of certified Heliports on the NCAA website with proficient update, and the deployment of EMPIC-EAP as the regulatory software for selected modules and also trained the super-users.

All International Aviation Safety Regulations are being timely complied with; the ICAO conducted the Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) — Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) of Nigeria’s civil aviation security system in March 2024. The Authority led the charge comprising FAAN and other stakeholders through this 2-week intensive audit. All AVSEC national documents such as NCASP, NCASTP, NCASCP, NCASQCP and NCP have been reviewed and approved in accordance with ICAO requirements.

They hailed the promotion of transparency and accountability in procurement matters, citing the establishment of the Procurement Department and the relocation from the DGCA’s Office to the DCS as one achievement that is very dear to Nigerians, as it has brought about renewed vigour in the prompt resolution of customer issues, necessitating the rebranding of the Consumer Protection Department for public awareness and effective service delivery. Also, there are prompt ticket refunds and payment of compensation for flight disruptions or baggage issues, all these have enhanced better passenger experience for Nigerian passport holders by foreign airlines.

Reiterating that the acting DG of NCAA is one man whose short stay in office has proven that with determination, our problems are surmountable. The result-oriented leadership that he has provided in the Aviation industry, is a clear and eloquent testament to what we all can achieve as a nation, if given the opportunity and the same is matched with actions.

The outstanding leadership and unprecedented sterling achievements of CAPTAIN CHRIS ONA NAJOMO stand him out as deserving to be fully confirmed as the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). He has demonstrated a depth of unequal professionalism, leadership, industry, experience, and managerial excellence in the discharge of his duties and this has made him an invaluable asset to the nation’s aviation industry. No one changes a winning team, but preserve ad make the team much more formidable for better outings, they concluded.

