NCAA Approves Commercial Operations For Ekiti Cargo Airport

The Federal Government has approved the commencement of scheduled flight operations, also known as commercial flights, at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, effective October 4.

The approval followed the expiration of the initial permit for non-scheduled flight operations in December 2024 and the state’s compliance with regulatory requirements. This was contained in a letter dated October 3, 2025, addressed to Governor Biodun Oyebanji by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The letter, signed by the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr. Godwin Balang, granted approval for an initial period of six months.

The NCAA stated that a validation inspection conducted between June 16 and 19, 2025, showed that the airport had significantly complied with the basic operational requirements for scheduled flight operations. It also noted that the instrument flight check validation report by NAMA indicated satisfactory compliance with regulatory standards.

“In view of the above and in line with the provisions of Nig CARs Part 12 Vol. 1, 2023, I have been directed to convey the Authority’s Interim Operational Permit subject to the limitations of VFR or daylight (sunrise to sunset) operations,” the letter read in part.

The NCAA added that the interim permit would enable the airport to address outstanding gaps and begin the certification process for the issuance of a full Aerodrome Operational Permit with a three-year validity, in accordance with Nig. CARs Part 12 Vol. 1.

The Ekiti State Government also disclosed that it is at an advanced stage of installing the Instrument Landing System (ILS) to prepare the airport for night and all-weather operations.

Governor Oyebanji described the development as a major boost to the state’s economic growth, noting that commercial operations at the airport would enhance agribusiness, tourism, commercial activities, and medical tourism, making Ekiti a prime destination for living, working, investing, and leisure.

He expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for socioeconomic development at both national and subnational levels. He also acknowledged the contributions of former Governor Kayode Fayemi, who initiated the airport project in 2019, as well as Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), and members of the Airport Committee for their roles in the project.