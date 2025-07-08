NCAA Approves Commencement Of Domestic Flights For Enugu Air

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday granted a license for the commencement of domestic flight operations by Enugu Air.

The disclosure was contained in a statement signed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Enugu Air was officially inaugurated on Monday, July 7, 2025, by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, at a ceremony attended by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.

The airline commenced commercial operations with three Embraer 170 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of approximately 76 passengers.

The interim license by the NCAA, however, was for operations through a partnership with XEJet, pending the completion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process.

According to the statement, the approval allows Enugu Air to launch flight services using XEJet’s operational framework and aircraft, following a completed variation process that integrated the Embraer E170 aircraft into XEJet’s Operations Specifications.

The statement noted that ticket bookings are currently being facilitated through the XEJet platform, accessible via a redirect on Enugu Air’s official website.

It added that the arrangement aligns with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s 5-Point Agenda, which prioritises the growth of Indigenous airlines and the promotion of a more business-friendly operating environment.

“The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approves the commencement of domestic flight operations by Enugu Air, in line with the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s 5-Point Agenda aimed at promoting the growth of indigenous airlines, the DGCAs mantra, enhancing ease of doing business, and deepening sectoral reforms.

“Enugu Air has designated XEJET as its operational partner pending the conclusion of its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) process.

“Pursuant to this partnership, XEJET has completed a full variation process to integrate the EMB 170 aircraft into its Operations Specifications (OpsSpecs), in accordance with NCAA’s five-phase certification procedure. As such, XEJET is duly authorised to operate scheduled commercial flights on behalf of Enugu Air under current NCAA guidelines,” the statement read in part.