NCAA Announces Sanction To Illegal Airstrip

Share

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday announced that starting January 1, 2026, it will begin sanctioning airstrip operators who fail to obtain the required permits.

The Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards at the NCAA, Engr. Godwin Balang stated this during a stakeholder engagement program for airstrip owners and operators in Lagos.

According to Balang, Nigeria has a total of 92 airstrips, including operational, non-operational, and those under rehabilitation or construction.

However, only a few are currently compliant with safety and regulatory standards.

Balang emphasized the need for greater collaboration between the NCAA and the Ministry to define the roles of operators and regulators clearly.

READ ALSO

He also announced the NCAA’s intention to develop localized operational guidelines for airstrips, citing the need to adapt regulatory strategies to the evolving aviation landscape.

He said “It may interest this forum to note that as part of our efforts to uphold aviation safety, two of our international airports were recertified late last year, and work is ongoing to certify others.

“Furthermore, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been informed that, effective January 1, 2026, any local airport under its management operating without valid permits will face sanctions. This is not a threat but a collective resolve to enforce compliance.

“Although the term ‘aerodrome’ encompasses airstrips, there is a need for distinct policies tailored to the specific nature of airstrip operations.”

Echoing Balang’s remarks, the Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo stressed the importance of regulating not just aircraft and personnel, but the entire operational environment.

Najomo said, “Aviation has evolved beyond focusing solely on machines and personnel. A poorly regulated operating environment poses significant risks.

“Global and regional bodies now recognize this reality, prompting us to expand and intensify oversight over all types of aerodromes including airstrips in the interest of safety.”

Share