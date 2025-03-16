NCAA And The Reward For Hardwork

Share

Captain Chris Ona Najomo’s confirmation as the substantive head of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was a foregone conclusion, given his impressive track record and outstanding performance as the acting Director General and CEO.

Under his leadership, the NCAA has undergone significant transformations, cementing its role as a critical regulator of Nigeria’s aviation and aerospace development.

The NCAA’s mandate is vast and complex, overseeing 20 airports, several regulated airstrips and heliports, 23 domestic airlines, and over 3,000 licensed aviation professionals.

Additionally, the agency is responsible for establishing international best practices, ensuring security measures, and managing bilateral Air Services Agreements with 78 countries.

Given the critical role of the agency in Nigeria’s aviation sector, it is not surprising that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his time to confirm Captain Najomo’s appointment.

For a government focused on driving development through private sector investment, a country’s airports and gateways are crucial to its investment potential.

Owing to the NCAA’s significance, its leader must possess exceptional qualifications, expertise, and professional qualities to effectively oversee the agency’s vast responsibilities.

Captain Najomo has already demonstrated his capabilities, initiating various reforms and compliance initiatives soon after assuming office as Acting DG.

These efforts aimed to eliminate bottlenecks hindering the achievement of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development’s 5-point agenda.

Captain Najomo’s various initiatives, including the establishment of a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology Centre, and an effective result-oriented independent Audit Department, were deliberate moves aimed at accelerating the achievements of his mandate within target time.

Other key reforms included the reorganisation of various directorates, such as the Directorate of Airworthiness Standard (DAWS), Directorate Operations, Licensing and Training Standards (DOLTS), Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Directorate of Air Transport, Regulation (DATR), Directorate of Aviation Security (DAS), Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection (DPA/CP), Directorate of Finance and Accounts (DFA), Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR and A), Directorate of Corporate Service (DCS), Directorate Legal Services/ Company Secretary (DLS/CS), and Directorate Special Duties (DSD), as well as the creation of a quality assurance ombudsman Servicom office.

Today, the restructuring programme has taken root, bearing outstanding performance and bringing out unbeatable results of excellence both nationally and internationally.

Captain Najomo created a favourable ambience for a fruitful result-oriented interface, dialogue, and exchange of ideas on the best ways to move the agency forward.

This deliberate demonstration of wisdom and inclusivity led to various insights and innovations, leading to several positive actions which today has brought about significant turn-around and steady positive growth and development of the agency.

As a labour-friendly administrator, Captain Najomo, immediately after assuming office as acting head, ensured the payment of the year-accumulated backlog of housing arrears to all staff and also reviewed the promotions of staff.

He also, as a measure to motivate and boost the welfare of the agency’s workforce, released the inter-directorate deployment, thereby removing the bureaucratic bottlenecks in the structure, and subsequently promoted staff on GL.14 to GL.15 with notional promotions for staff whose promotions had stagnated for several years.

An empathetic leader, he cleared the huge backlog of relocation allowance due to staff who were transferred from the NCAA headquarters in Lagos to Abuja.

These measures highly motivated the staff positively and spurred them to put in their best in the discharge of their duties in the agency, building confidence and goodwill and establishing a very favourable workplace ambience.

In a consistent demonstration of his determination to position the agency’s workforce for positive performance and sustainable career success and development, Najomo also inaugurated committees to review the NCAA Scheme of Service and Staff Conditions of Service to improve staff welfare.

To further enhance the competency as well as build the capacity of the middle cadre management staff of the agency, he also introduced an Indoctrination Course for the personnel in DAWS, DOLTS, DAAS and Legal and the outstanding mandatory Courses for FSG personnel at BON Hotel, Kano.

To enhance infrastructural development, and ensure probity, transparency and compliance with technical and non-technical policies and procedures within and in the execution of agency projects, Najomo also introduced the Project Monitoring and Contract Evaluation Unit (PMCEU), and the Quality Assurance Department (QAD) within the agency.

A detail-oriented professional, Captain Najomo also introduced various reforms aimed at re-evaluating all holders of Permit for Non-Commercial Flights (PNCF) while enforcing compliance with the terms and conditions of their permits.

This includes the establishment of a dedicated unit for the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) which drives the growth of the RPAS industry, as well as the introduction of a simplified certification process as a derivative of the ease-of-doing business policy.

Najomo’s insistence on service providers obtaining the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) has established a culture of sanity and compliance.

Those unable to meet this requirement are excluded from the sector, ensuring that only qualified operators provide services. The NCAA has also implemented various reforms to enhance efficiency and transparency.

The certification process has been streamlined, reducing the time required for certifications, aircraft registrations, and technical services.

The publication of certified heliports on the NCAA website has also been enhanced, with proficient updates ensuring that stakeholders have access to accurate information.

Furthermore, the NCAA has deployed EMPIC-EAP as the regulatory software for selected modules, training super-users to ensure seamless implementation.

The authority has also demonstrated its commitment to complying with international regulations, as evidenced by the ICAO’s Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP), Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) in March 2024. The NCAA, led by Captain Najomo, successfully navigated this intensive audit, showcasing the country’s dedication to aviation security.

All AVSEC national documents have been reviewed and approved by ICAO requirements, underscoring the NCAA’s commitment to upholding global standards.

The promotion of transparency and accountability in procurement matters has also been achieved through the establishment of the Procurement Department, which has been relocated from the DGCA’s Office to the DCS.

This move has ensured prompt resolution of customer issues, necessitating the rebranding of the Consumer Protection Department for public awareness and effective service delivery.

Within his short acting position, Captain Najomo has demonstrated remarkable resilience and speed of actualization in performance that far exceeds expectations.

A strict and determined professional, he insisted that service providers must meet the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) requirement certification, and those unable to meet up were summarily excluded from the sector.

He also reduced the total time for certifications, aircraft registrations, and provision of technical services.

As part of his commitment to ensuring air safety and compliance with air safety standards, Captain Najomo insisted on the publication of the list of certified Heliports on the NCAA website with consistent updates, and the deployment of EMPIC-EAP as the regulatory software for selected modules by trained super-users.

His streak for compliance and demonstration of patriotic commitment has led to the thorough observation of all International Aviation Safety Regulations, with the ICAO conducting a 2-week intensive audit of the Universal Security Audit Programme (USAP) and Continuous Monitoring Approach (CMA) of Nigeria’s civil aviation security system in March 2024.

He has also ensured the review of all AVSEC national documents, such as NCASP, NCASTP, NCASCP, NCASQCP, and NCP, securing their approval by ICAO requirements. Other reforms carried out by Captain Najomo include the establishment of the Procurement Department and the relocation from the DGCA’s Office to the DCS, bringing about easy access, prompt resolution of customer issues, necessitating the rebranding of the Consumer Protection Department for public awareness and effective service delivery.

To enhance the passenger experience for Nigerian passport holders by foreign airlines, Captain Nojomo has implemented measures such as prompt ticket refunds and payment of compensation for flight disruptions or baggage issues.

As Captain Nojomo continues to work tirelessly to transform the NCAA, Nigerians expect him to maintain his high standards and strive for even greater excellence.

With the trust and confidence of the President and the nation, he is poised to take the aviation sector to new heights

Ochonu, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja

