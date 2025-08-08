NBTE Okays 24 New Programmes, Accredits 36 Existing Ones For Federal Poly, Damaturu

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), agency supervising polytechnic education in the country, has granted accreditation and approval for 60 academic programmes for Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State. The approval, according to the agency, takes effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Head, Information and Public Relations for the polytechnic, Muhd Nura Nguru, said the approval was contained in a letter signed by Dr Fatima Kabir Umar, the Director of Polytechnic and Allied Programmes at NBTE. The breakdown of the approval and accreditation showed that 24 new programmes were approved in some new and emerging fields of studies which are to be mounted at National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) levels; while 36 existing programmes were re-accredited by the accreditation agency.

Reacting to the feat, Rector, of the institution, Dr Ibrahim Bashir Bello, said the approval of the courses was a demonstration of the team work and commitment of the management and members of staff, and particularly the support of the government.

Bello, however, explained that most of the new academic programmes were specifically introduced to meet societal needs, even as he pointed out that the increased students enrolment currently recorded by the institution is in line with the aspirations of its founding fathers, to be polytechnic of first choice in the North-East geo-political zone of the country.