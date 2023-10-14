NBTE: NUC Distances Self From Moves To Convert HND To University Degree

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has debunked the news reports that it approved a program initiated by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) that involves converting Higher National Diplomas (HND) into university degrees.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Acting Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, the purported one-year top-up degree program in Nigerian polytechnics was labelled as deceptive.

According to Maiyaki, “The existing dichotomy between first degree and HND had not been abolished even as universities and polytechnics had their individual unique programmes, which would pose a challenge to such conversion scheme.”

He cautioned the public and all relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to note that the NUC is not involved in, and explicitly dissociates itself from, the so-called Top-up Scheme being devised by the NBTE.

The statement highlighted that the National Universities Commission (NUC) became aware of the online news that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has formally introduced a one-year top-up degree program in Nigerian polytechnics.

This program aims to enable Higher National Diploma (HND) holders to convert their qualifications into a first-degree status with foreign accredited universities.

The statement clarified that the online news was attributed to the Executive Secretary of the NBTE, Prof Idris Bugaje, and the Board’s Head of Media Unit, Mrs Fatima Abubakar. It disclosed that the initiative was part of efforts to eliminate the existing disparity between degree holders and HND graduates in their workplaces and to improve the prospects for further educational opportunities for the beneficiaries.

Maiyaki emphasized that technical education holds a distinctive position worldwide. In many higher education systems, polytechnics operate in parallel with universities, each having its distinct role in generating essential human resources, according to their specific characteristics and in alignment with their founding objectives.

It stated that the university degree awarded by the Nigerian University System or any cognate institution is not the same as the HND awarded by Polytechnics in Nigeria.

At the postgraduate level, he noted that the conditions for entry into a master’s degree program at Nigerian universities for HND holders entail, among other things, the acquisition of a postgraduate diploma (PGD) from a recognized university in a field relevant to the one in which admission to the master’s program is sought.

In line with this, the statement indicated that beneficiaries of the NBTE’s Top-Up Program will be subject to the existing admission criteria of Nigerian universities if they decide to pursue advanced studies in these institutions.