NBTE Lauds Tinubu Investment In Technical, Vocational Education

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Idris Bugaje, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its remarkable priority on technical and vocational education.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, Bugaje noted that the past two years have marked a turning point for Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Nigeria.

The NBTE boss described the President Tinubu-led administration’s investment in technical education as the best in the country’s history since the Civil War.

Recalling the period before the 1970s, Bugaje noted that Nigeria witnessed significant innovations and attention in the TVET sector, but this focus was lost during the oil boom years, which shifted attention away from skills-based education.

Bugaje also commended the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, for implementing far-reaching programmes and innovations in the TVET sector.

He described Alausa as a medical doctor with a profound knowledge of the education sector.

He expressed hope that this current momentum would be sustained over the next six years, allowing TVET to become deeply rooted and serve as a foundation for Nigeria’s industrialisation drive.

“These two years have been the best for TVET in Nigeria’s history since the civil war. Before the civil war, there were many innovations in our TVET sector, and they received considerable attention.

“But since the oil boom of the 1970s, TVET has been largely neglected. It is only now that the federal government is giving it the attention it deserves,” he said.

