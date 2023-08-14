NBTE Introduces Online Programme For HND Conversion To BSC In One-Year

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has introduced a system that allows holders of the Higher National Diploma(HND) to complete a one-year online top-up at universities abroad in order to upgrade their diploma to a bachelor’s degree.

The board revealed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Monday by Mrs Fatima Abubakar, its Head of Media Unit.

According to Abubakar, this was done to make it easier for HND holders to advance to higher degrees.

“Attempts in the past to get the National Universities Commission (NUC) to approve a two-year Master of Technology for HND holders in some polytechnics did not see the light of the day.

“Many times, HND Holders are forced to go for a one-year Postgraduate Diploma before they could be admitted into the Master’s Programme in Universities.

”The disadvantage of the PGD is that holders who continue to do PhD and wish to migrate to a Nigerian University will always be queried to produce their first degree, even when they have doctorates.

”To end this unwarranted prejudice, NBTE has now created this progression pathway for HND holders. This can be accessed at https://topup.nbte.gov.ng,” she said.

Mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) is another issue that many polytechnic HND graduates face, according to Abubakar.

According to her, many are admitted into non-accredited programmes and after the HND, they are not mobilised for the NYSC.

”NBTE has now created a HND admission portal for use by all polytechnics. Only accredited programmes shall be visible on the portal and NYSC shall have viewing rights to know admitted candidates to be mobilised.

”This will hopefully bring an end to illegal HND admissions of unaccredited programmes and at the same time ensure carrying capacities are adhered to for quality assurance.

”Finally, the board wishes to appeal to Mr President to please sign the bill removing the HND-BSc Dichotomy in the public service as passed by the last National Assembly.

”This is to end the unjust and undeserved discrimination against graduates of the polytechnic system,” she said.

She further said that the absence of legal backing necessitated the board to find ways of enhancing the standing of HND holders.

According to Abubakar, this is necessary since HND holders actually hold the key to Nigeria’s industrialization and essential skills for constructing the nation’s essential infrastructure.