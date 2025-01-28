NBTE Approves Establishment Of College Of Health In Osun

Share

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved the establishment of a College of Health Technology located at Esa-Oke in Osun State.

The letter of approval by the Executive Secretary of National Board of Technical Education, Prof Idris Bugaje, dated January 13, 2025, confirmed the approval and license for Adonis American College of Health Technology, Esa-Oke, Osun State to operate as a private institution.

According to the letter, the Board granted the college operational approval after a rigorous resources inspection process of the facilities and academic brief. The letter reads in part: “I refer to the application and subsequent approval/resources inspection visit to Adonis American College of Health Technology, Esa-Oke, Osun State.

This approval is a testament to the institution’s adherence to NBTE’s high standards and positions it as a leading choice for students seeking innovative health technology education.”

Speaking on the development yesterday, the Founder and Proprietor of the college, James Ademiju, an entrepreneur based in the United States of America, highlighted his vision of providing students with exceptional academic and professional development opportunities in the health sector.

