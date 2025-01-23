NBTE Approves Adonis American College Of Health In Osun

Share

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has officially approved the establishment of Adonis American College of Health Technology, Esa-Oke, Ilesa Osun State, marking a significant milestone in the institution’s commitment to delivering quality education and fostering better opportunities for students.

In a letter dated January 13, 2025, and signed by the NBTE Executive Secretary, Prof. Idris M. Bugaje, the board confirmed the approval after a rigorous inspection process.

The letter, addressed to the proprietor, stated, “I refer to the application and subsequent approval/resources inspection visit to Adonis American College of Health Technology, Osun State.”

This approval is a testament to the institution’s adherence to NBTE’s high standards and positions it as a leading choice for students seeking innovative health technology education.

The founder of the college, an American-based entrepreneur, James Ademiju, emphasized his vision of providing students with exceptional academic and professional development opportunities.

“I have been around the world and know what best practices mean. AAC will not be short of that in any way. We have a goal to always bring up the standards to groom graduates who will be world acceptable in any field of choice”

With this approval, the college is inviting prospective students to make Adonis American College their preferred choice on JAMB for an education rooted in excellence and innovation.

