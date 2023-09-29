NBTE Advocates Mandatory 50% Skill Acquisition for Students

The Executive Secretary, National Board for Tech- nical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, has advocated a mandatory 50 per cent skills acquisition for all secondary school students.

He said it would help the stu- dents to better understand their interests and abilities, improve them in decision-making, thereby leading to their personal and professional development.

Mr Bugaje said this in an interaction with journalists on the board’s newly launched top-up programme for HND holders to acquire a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in their choice course.

He said that repositioning the Technical Education and Vocational Training (TVET) of Nigerian students at secondary school levels would greatly assist in identifying talents that would be nurtured to become profitable enterprises.

He added that the country should expose students to skills at their early stage. “If you go to Germany that operates a dual system, right from basic education, they expose their children to skills and at the secondary school, students spend three days in schools and three days in the industries.

“By the time they are ready for higher education, three quarter of them go to the polytechnics and less than one quarter only goes to the university because they have already been exposed within the training received under the dual system.