NBSF Appoints EEXSPORT As Strategic Partners

In line with its strategic mandate to strengthen governance, visibility, and the sustainable development of baseball and softball in Nigeria, the Nigeria Baseball and Softball Federation (NBSF) has announced the appointment of EEXSport as its exclusive worldwide marketing, sponsorship, communications, media and digital agency.

The partnership aligns with national sports development objectives and the Olympic Movement’s emphasis on institutional capacity building, commercial sustainability, athlete-centred growth, and global engagement.

It represents a key pillar of the Federation’s broader reform agenda aimed at enhancing professionalism, transparency, and international competitiveness.

Under the agreement, EEXSport will support the Federation in the design and execution of integrated marketing, sponsorship, communications, media, and digital strategies.

These initiatives will focus on strengthening the Federation’s brand architecture, improving stakeholder engagement, attracting strategic partners, and expanding the visibility of Nigeria’s baseball and softball programmes across continental and global platforms. Speaking on the appointment, Uche Odozor, the NBSF president, underscored the institutional significance of the partnership.