NBS: World Bank Offers Support On Data Collation Across MDAs

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with support from the World Bank is coming up with a programme to aid in the collation and dissemination of administrative statistics across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs).

Fifteen MDAs have been selected for the pilot phase with education statistics adopted as one of the areas. The Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr Samiu Adeyemi Adeniran, disclosed this yesterday in a keynote address at the celebration of the African Statistics Day held in Abuja.

Themed, “Supporting education by modernising the production of fit- forpurpose statistics”, Adeniran said the choice of theme was deliberate, noting that it was a clear reminder of one of the major issues facing the African statistical system and, by extension, the global system, particularly in the light of recent changes and advancements in the data ecosystem driven by the technology.

He said that the NBS had adopted the mantra of innovation to stay relevant in meeting the demands of its mandate, adding that “this is in line with the Data Innovation Lab (DIL) initiative of the African Development Bank and the roadmap for the transformation and modernisation of official statistics in Africa, being championed by the African Centre for Statistics.”

