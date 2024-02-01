NBS Reveals Increase In Electricity Consumers In Q3 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has revealed that there were 240,000 more power users in the third quarter of 2023 than in the second 11.47 million vs 11.71 million.

This was mentioned by NBS in its Nigerian power report for the third quarter of 2023, which was made public in Abuja on Thursday. The report said that the growth was 2.08 percent.

The study is centred on the energy bills, income, and clients that distribution firms, or DISCOs, generated during the period under examination.

The explanation provided was that, compared to Q3 2022, when 10.94 million consumers were reported, the number of electrical users increased by 7.09 percent in Q3 2023.

According to NBS, Q3 2023, the number of metered customers stood at 5.68 million from the 5.47 million recorded in Q2 2023, indicating a 3.77 per cent increase.

“On a year-on-year basis, the figure grew by 13.07 per cent from the 5.02 million reported in Q3 2022,” the NBS stated.

Similarly, estimated electricity customers stood at 6.03 in Q3 2023, showing an increase of 0.53 per cent over the six million recorded in Q2 2023.

“On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 2.02 per cent in Q3 2023 from the 5.91 million recorded in Q3 2022,” it added.