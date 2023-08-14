NBS Reports Reveals 98% Increase In Transportation Costs

The recent reports released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the increase in petrol pump price owing to removal of fuel subsidy has cause the average cost of bus transportation within Nigerian cities rose from N649.59 in May 2023 to N1,285.41 in June 2023.

This has, however, resulted to the high cost of intra-city bus transportation in the country to increase by 98 per cent or N636 within one month.

This was contained in a data retrieved from the NBS’s June 2023 Transport Fare Watch report.

This, among other things, was reported to include how bus trips between cities are broken down by drop-off and route, as well as the cost per person for intercity (state) bus trips.

It claimed that when compared year over year, bus prices increased by 120.63% from the N582.61 that travellers paid in June 2022.

The average intercity bus price paid by commuters increased to N5,686.49 in June 2023 from N4,002.16 in May 2023, representing a monthly increase of 42.09 percent.

“In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N5,686.49 in June 2023, indicating an increase of 42.09 on a month-on-month basis compared to N4,002.16 in May 2023. On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 55.25 per cent from N3,662.87 in June 2022.”