NBS Report: Lagos Maintain Top Position In 2024 IGR

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday released the 2024 Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) at the State Level report.

According to the reports sighted by New Telegraph, Lagos State maintained the top position with the highest revenue in 2024.

The report added that the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory generated a total of ₦3.6 trillion in IGR, representing a 49.7 per cent rise from ₦2.43 trillion in 2023.

See full list below;

Lagos — ₦1,261,556,415,048.56.

Rivers — ₦317,303,986,832.38.

Fct — ₦282,364,055,025.74.

Ogun — ₦194,933,884,872.57.

Enugu — ₦180,500,141,598.36.

Delta — ₦157,785,188,072.55.

Edo — ₦91,153,908,548.19.

Akwa Ibom — ₦75,768,017,871.08.

Kano — ₦74,771,014,335.51.

Kaduna — ₦71,574,658,542.97.

Kwara — ₦71,197,075,565.91.

Bayelsa — ₦64,013,288,202.51.

Jigawa — ₦59,455,563,495.20.

Oyo — ₦65,287,038,267.92.

Osun — ₦54,767,865,323.88.

Cross River — ₦47,018,239,529.33.

Anambra — ₦42,689,648,058.74.

Abia — ₦40,009,340,912.93.

Katsina — ₦39,152,790,613.55.

Bauchi — ₦32,427,554,765.85.

Kogi — ₦32,012,618,177.80.

Niger — ₦34,660,234,106.71.