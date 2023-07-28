NBS: Price Of Cooking Gas Decreased By 6.71% In May

Nigerians paid less for filling cooking gas known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) following a 6.71 percent decrease in filing a 5kg cylinder – N4,360.69 in May to a lower amount of N4,068.26 in June 2023.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed the decrease in price of LPG in the month of May in the latest price data is- sued yesterday. Analysed on year-on-year basis, it showed a decrease by 3.56 percent from N4,218.38 in June 2022.

On state profile analysis, Kwara recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas with N4,750.00, followed by Niger with N4,691.16, and Zamfara with N4,683.33. On the other hand, Ondo recorded the lowest price with N3,287.86, followed by Ekiti and Nasarawa with N3,288.46 and N3,364.62 respectively.

Analysis by zone showed North-Central recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder with N4,421.97, followed by the North-West with N4,260.30, while the South-West recorded the lowest with N3,709.16.