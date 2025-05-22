NBS: Petrol Price Sky Rocketd by 76.73% Year-on-Year in April

Share

The average petrol retail price users paid in Nigeria rose to N1,239.33 in April 2025 as against N701.24 they paid in April 2024. This reflects a 76.73 per cent year-on-year increase.

These were contained in the latest “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch” released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

According to the data, on a month-on-month basis, the average price reduced from N1,261.65 in March 2025 to N1,239.33 in April 2025 reflecting a by 1.77 per cent decline.

The report showed that on State-Level comparism, Imo State recorded the highest average petrol retail price at N1,588.50, followed by Jigawa State with N1,567.84 and Sokoto State with N1,550.00.

The data showed that Yobe recorded the lowest average price at N970.00, Kwara State had N1,014.85 and Osun States recorded N1,042.49. On zonal analysis, the South East had the highest average price of N1,341.71, while the South West recorded the lowest average at N1,138.64.

A breakdown of zonal averages showed South East: N1,341.71, North West: N1,325.90, North Central: N1,242.94, South South: N1,222.54, North East: N1,166.27 and South West: N1,138.64. Meanwhile, Oil prices fell yesterday after the United States government released bearish data on crude and fuel supplies ahead of the start of the summer driving season in the United States, which is a period of higher demand.

Reuters reported that the price of Brent futures declined by 8 cents to trade at $65.30 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $0.3 cents to trade at $62.00.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration released yesterday, the US crude, gasoline and distillate inventories all posted surprise builds in the week ended May 16.

