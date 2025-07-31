NBS: Petrol Price Increased By 38.32% Y-O-Y

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average retail price of a litre of petrol increased 38.32 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y) from June 2024 to June, 2025 in Nigeria.

According to the report, the pump price increased from N750.17 in June 2024 to N1,037.66 in June 2025. It added that diesel increased by 23.98 per cent Y-o-Y from N1,462.98 per litre paid in June 2024 to N1,813.81 per litre in June 2025.

These were contained in NBS’ Petrol and Diesel Prices Watch for June 2025 released in Abuja yesterday. Comparatively on a monthly basis, it stated that the average retail price of fuel increased by 0.96 per cent from N1,027.76 in May to N1,813.81 per litre in June 2025.

The report showed that on state by state analysis, Jigawa paid the highest average retail price of N1,107.52, followed by Ondo and Lagos at N1,104.80 and N1,100.29, respectively while Yobe, Kogi, and Imo paid the lowest average retail price at N950.60, N986.67, and N987.86, respectively.

On zonal basis comparison, the report stated that the NorthEast Zone recorded the lowest price at N1,020.15 per litre while North-West recorded the highest average retail price in June 2025 at N1,062.84.

Making a comparison of diesel price on a month-on-month basis, the report stated that price increased by 3.16 per cent from the N1,758.26 per litre recorded in May 2025, to N1,813.81 per litre in June 2025.

Analysing it zone by zone, the South-West recorded the lowest price at N1,618.74 per litre while the SouthSouth Zone had the highest price of N1,963.86 per litre.

Analysis on state by state basis showed that the lowest price of diesel per litre in June was recorded in Ondo at N1,365.71 per litre, followed by Anambra at N1,391.02 and Kogi at N1,400.00 while the highest average price per litre of diesel was recorded in Benue at N.