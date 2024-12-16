NBS: Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 34.6%

Share

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 34.6 per cent in November from 33.8 per cent in October.

The NBS report was contained in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for November on Monday, December 16.

According to the report, the rate represents an increase of 0.72 per cent when compared to October 2024.

However, the NBS said the food inflation rate in November 2024 was 39.93 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which is an increase of 7 per cent higher than the 32.84 per cent rate recorded in November 2023.

According to the report, the rise in Food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of the following items; Yam, Water Yam, Coco Yam, etc (Potatoes, Yam & Other Tubers Class), Guinea Corn, Maize Grains, Rice, etc (Bread and Cereals Class), Beer, Pinto (Tobacco).

The report reads partly, “On a year-on-year basis, the Headline inflation rate was 6.40% points higher than the rate recorded in November 2023 (28.20%).

“This means that in November 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level is slightly lower than the rate of increase in the average price level in October 2024.

“The average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve months ending November 2024 over the previous twelve-month average was 38.67%, which was 11.58% points higher compared with the average annual rate of change recorded in November 2023 (27.09%).”

