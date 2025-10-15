NBS: Inflation Rate Drops For Sixth Consecutive Time

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s headline inflation, on Tuesday, dropped to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, from 20.12 per cent in August.

New Telegraph reports that this is the sixth consecutive headline inflation drop in Nigeria this year.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Data released showed that the country’s inflation declined by 0.72 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

The CPI data further noted that the food inflation rate was -1.57 per cent month-on-month.

“In September 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 per cent relative to the August 2025 inflation rate of 20.12 per cent.

“The MoM headline inflation rate in September 2025 was 0.72 per cent. The food inflation rate was -1.57 per cent MoM,” the NBS stated.