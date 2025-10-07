NBS: Nigeria Imported N4.14tn Worth Of Fuel In Q2’25

In spite of the operation of 650,000 barrels per day capacity Dangote Refinery, Nigeria imported fuel worth N4.14 trillion in the second quarter of 2025, compared to N8.18 trillion in the same period of 2024. This represents a 49.41 per cent fall.

The country also imported fuel worth N2.38 trillion in Q2 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Comparatively, this, however, was a 45.56 per cent reduction from N4.36 trillion in Q2 2024, but still nearly 6.4 times the value of exports.

But when compared to N1.76 trillion in Q1 2025, imports increased by 34.89 per cent quarter-on-quarter. These were contained in the recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Meanwhile, data from NBS showed that Nigeria exported fuel worth N371.54 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

According to the report, this is the first time the product has appeared in Nigeria’s export records. The development was as a result of operation of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery with its first recorded shipment of the product.

According to the NBS report, fuel accounted for 1.63 per cent of total exports in the quarter, compared to zero in the previous quarter and the same period of 2024. Of the recorded shipments, N85.83 billion worth was delivered to West Africa, while over threequarters were exported to Asia and the Middle East.