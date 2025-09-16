NBS: Marketers Spent N4trn On Importation Of Fuel In H1’25

A total of N4 trillion was spent on fuel imports in the first six months of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said. According to its current report, Nigeria spent N2.3 trillion on fuel imports in Q2 2025, and N1.76 trillion recorded in Q1 totalling N4 trillion or $2.58 billion at N1550/$1 exchange rate.

Recall that in 2024, Nigeria spent N15.4 trillion on fuel import bills. Data from the current NBS report revealed that Nigeria imported N208.76 billion worth of petrol from the ECOWAS region in Q2 2025, which showed the continued importance of regional trade routes in meeting domestic fuel demand, despite Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to boost local refining through facilities such as the Dangote Refinery.

It is also noteworthy that this dominance by fuel indicated the lingering supply gaps in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. Other major imports from the ECOWAS region include fabrics containing 85 per cent or more by weight of silk worth N69.3 billion. According to the NBS report, fuel was identified among the top five most imported commodities nationwide in Q2 2025.