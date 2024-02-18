NBS: Lagos, Abuja, Rivers Emerge Highest In Foreign Investments In Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday said three states, namely Lagos, Abuja and Rivers emerged as states with the highest foreign investments in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This was contained in the NBS latest Nigeria Capital Importation Q4 2023 report sighted by Sunday Telegraph.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, while the total foreign investment rose by 66.77 per cent on a month-to-month basis to $1,060.73, Lagos State received the highest of $771.68 million, accounting for 65.38 per cent of total capital importation.

This is followed by Abuja (FCT) with $370.80 million representing, 34.07 per cent and Rivers State with US$6.00 million 0.55 per cent.

Recall that the three states recorded similar feats in Q3 2023.

The development showed that foreign investors’ confidence was boosted during the review period.