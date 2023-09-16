NBS: Kogi, Lagos, Rivers Most Expensive States To Reside

Following the reports of the Consumer Price Index statistics issued by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday, Lagos, Rivers and Kogi are the most expensive states to live in Nigeria.

According to the reports, Kogi had the highest annualised rate of all-items inflation at 31.50 per cent, closely followed by Lagos at 29.17 per cent and Rivers at 29.06 per cent.

In contrast, Sokoto showed the least increase in headline inflation on a year-over-year basis, followed by Borno (21.77%) and Nasarawa (22.25%).

When looking at inflation month over month, the trend persisted, with August 2023 seeing the highest increases in Kwara (6.07%), Osun (4.36%), and Kogi (4.35%), while Sokoto (1.38%), Borno (1.73%), and Ogun (1.89%) saw the slowest increase in inflation.

The data for August 2023 specifically for food inflation displayed a similar pattern, with Kogi once again claiming the lead with the highest year-over-year basis food inflation rate of 38.84%. Lagos and Kwara were closely behind with 36.04 and 35.33 per cent, respectively.

On the other hand, Jigawa (24.53%), Nasarawa (24.35%), and Sokoto (20.09%) saw the least increase in food inflation from year to year.

The biggest rises in food inflation were seen in Rivers (7.12%), Kwara (5.89%), and Kogi (5.80%) on a month-over-month basis for the same time, while Sokoto (0.50%), Abuja (1.30%), and Niger (1.40%) saw the smallest increases.

According to the report, large price increases in a number of necessary food items, such as oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, fruit, meat, vegetables, potatoes, yams, and other tubers, vegetables, milk, cheese, and eggs, are to blame for the spike in food inflation.