NBS: January Inflation Hits All Time High at 29.9%

Nigera’s economy is still steep in inflationary pressure, as price of foods and other essentials pushed the inflation headline to an all time high of 29.90 per cent in January. January figure contrasted December’s figure of 28.92 per cent, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed on Thursday. Food inflation rate in January 2024 rose to 35.41 per cent on a year-on-year basis, indicating 11.10 per cenr points higher compared to 24.32 per cent recorded in December.

The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, oil and fat, fish, meat, fruit, coffee, tea, and cocoa. “On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in January 2024 was 3.21 per cent, this was 0.49 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in December 2023,” NBS explained. Nigeria has been experiencing consistent spike in food inflation and other essentials in the last three years. However, the inflation crisis was worse off in May last year with the removal of fuel subsidy by the present government headed by Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

With subsidy removal, prices of items, including transportation, accommodations tripled. The worsening state of poverty and living conditions is being resisted with pockets of protests in some Nigera’s cities. In the month of January urban and rural inflation differed. On a year-on-year basis, in January 2024, the urban inflation rate was 31.95 per cent, a 9.40 per cent points higher compared to the 22.55 per cent recorded in January 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the urban inflation rate was 2.72 per cent in January 2024, this was 0.30 per cent points higher compared to December 2023 (2.42%).

The corresponding 12-month average for the urban inflation rate was 27.01 per cent in January 2024. This was 7.10 per cent points higher compared to the 19.91 per cent reported in January 2023. Relatedly, rural inflation rate in January 2024 was 28.10 per cent on a year-on-year basis; this was 6.97 per cent higher compared to the 21.13 per cent recorded in January 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the rural inflation rate in January 2024 was 2.57 per cent, up by 0.40 per cwnt points compared to Decem- ber 2023 (2.17%). The corresponding 12-month average for the ru- ral inflation rate in January 2024 was 23.85 per cent.