NBS: Inflation Rose to 31.7 % in February As Prices of Food Items Soar

Nigeria’s inflationary pressure sustained an upward trend in February, settling at 31.70 per cent relative to January inflation figure of 29.90 per cent , National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in February 2024 inflation report. Inflation figure was driven by the high cost of food items, which NBS put at 37.92% on a year-on-year basis, which was 13.57% points higher compared to the rate recorded in February 2023 (24.35%).

Rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Fish, Oil and fat, Meat, Fruit, Coffee, Tea, and Cocoa. On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 9.79% points higher compared to the rate recorded in February 2023, which was 21.91%.

This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on year basis) increased in the month of February 2024 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (February 2023). Furthermore, on a month on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in February 2024 was 3.12%, which was 0.48% higher than the rate recorded in January 2024 (2.64%). In February 2024, the rate of increase in the average price level is more than the rate of increase in the average price level in January 2024, NBS noted.