NBS: Inflation Drops Slightly To 15.06% In February

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday said its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased marginally to 15.06 per cent in February 2026.

According to the report, the CPI rose to 130.0 in February 2026 from 127.4 in January, reflecting a 2.6-point increase within the month.

The report noted that the inflation rate also declined sharply on a year-on-year basis. However, despite the yearly slowdown, prices rose faster on a monthly basis.

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The NBS said the month-on-month inflation rate stood at 2.01 per cent in February 2026, compared with a decline of 2.88 per cent recorded in January.

The report stated, “In February 2026, the Headline inflation rate eased to 15.06 per cent, down from 15.10 per cent in January 2026,” indicating a slight moderation in the pace of price increases across the economy.

“The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices of goods and services consumed by households.

“The February 2026 Headline inflation rate was 11.21 per cent lower than the rate recorded in February 2025 (26.27 per cent).

“This means that in February 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in January 2026,” the bureau explained.